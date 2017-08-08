Police asking residents to not shoot Bigfoot after recent sighting

GREENVILLE, SC (WFLA) — The Greenville Police Department is asking that you don’t shoot Bigfoot.

This comes in response to a reported sighting in Cleveland County, South Carolina earlier this week.

The police department posted the following on its Facebook page:

“After watching this video from nearby Boone, North Carolina, Facebook followers and friends, I think we can say with some confidence that proof of Bigfoot still eludes us. If you see Bigfoot, please do not shoot at him/her, as you’ll most likely be wounding a fun-loving and well-intentioned person, sweating in a gorilla costume. #gvlpd #bigfootsightings”

There have been numerous Bigfoot sightings over the years in the Carolinas, including one from mountain man Tim Peeler back in 2010. He described Bigfoot as being 10 foot tall and “having beautiful hair.”