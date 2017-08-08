Pinellas Park police on scene of shooting inside home

By Published: Updated:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police investigators are on scene of a shooting Tuesday evening. 

Police say the shooting took place inside a home in the 6900 block of 59th Street.

A person has been detained at the scene and is being questioned by detectives.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

The investigation as to what led to the shooting is ongoing.

Police did not say how many people were injured in the shooting or the condition of any victims.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s