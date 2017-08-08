Pinellas Park police on scene of shooting inside home

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police investigators are on scene of a shooting Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting took place inside a home in the 6900 block of 59th Street.

A person has been detained at the scene and is being questioned by detectives.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

The investigation as to what led to the shooting is ongoing.

Police did not say how many people were injured in the shooting or the condition of any victims.

