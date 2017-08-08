Pinellas Park police on scene of shooting inside home

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police investigators are on scene of a shooting Tuesday evening.
Police say the shooting took place inside a home in the 6900 block of 59th Street.
A person has been detained at the scene and is being questioned by detectives.
Police say there is no threat to the community.
The investigation as to what led to the shooting is ongoing.
Police did not say how many people were injured in the shooting or the condition of any victims.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- WATCH: Driver caught on video ditching dog in Tampa neighborhood
- Pinellas teens’ deaths in stolen SUV captured on camera
- WATCH: Bucs players exchange punches at training camp
- Reward increased to $50,000 in Longboat Key hotel murder case
- Child found dead in van at Orlando day care
- Disney installs statue honoring toddler killed by alligator
- Alabama mom posts hysterical back-to-school photo
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.