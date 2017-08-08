Pasco deputies search for suspects who stole 2 statues from event center

Photo from Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two plastic statues were stolen from a special events center in New Port Richey early Monday morning. Deputies are now searching for the people who stole them.

Both statues are about gray, 6-feet tall and show a woman holding flowers. Each costs about $500.

Photo from Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects drove up to the Madison Square Special Event Center on Madison Street Monday and took the statues.

The suspects were driving a Chrysler minivan with tinted rear windows, clear front windows and a visible dent on the front driver’s side fender.

According to deputies, the suspects took the first statue around 1:54 a.m., put it in the van through the passenger side sliding door and left. They returned around 2:35 a.m. and put the second statue in the van through the rear hatch.

The suspects are described as two white adult men. The first has medium-length hair, a partial beard and was wearing shorts, a t-shirt and flip flops. The second suspect was wearing a t-shirt and a sun hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

