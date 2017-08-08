Pasco deputies search for suspects who stole 2 statues from event center

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two plastic statues were stolen from a special events center in New Port Richey early Monday morning. Deputies are now searching for the people who stole them.

Both statues are about gray, 6-feet tall and show a woman holding flowers. Each costs about $500.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects drove up to the Madison Square Special Event Center on Madison Street Monday and took the statues.

The suspects were driving a Chrysler minivan with tinted rear windows, clear front windows and a visible dent on the front driver’s side fender.

According to deputies, the suspects took the first statue around 1:54 a.m., put it in the van through the passenger side sliding door and left. They returned around 2:35 a.m. and put the second statue in the van through the rear hatch.

The suspects are described as two white adult men. The first has medium-length hair, a partial beard and was wearing shorts, a t-shirt and flip flops. The second suspect was wearing a t-shirt and a sun hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

