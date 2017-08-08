Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist was killed when he was hit by an SUV late Monday night in Largo.

It happened at 11:36 p.m. at the intersection of Ulmerton Road and Coral Way, according to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson.

An SUV turned into the path of a motorcycle and the motorcycle hit the SUV head-on.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and landed a short distance from the crash scene. The motorcycle then burst into flames.

The motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Shawn Kitzmiller, who works nearby at Guaranteed Carburetors & Fuel Injection, recorded video of the crash scene.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES