Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist was killed when he was hit by an SUV late Monday night in Largo.
It happened at 11:36 p.m. at the intersection of Ulmerton Road and Coral Way, according to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson.
An SUV turned into the path of a motorcycle and the motorcycle hit the SUV head-on.
The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and landed a short distance from the crash scene. The motorcycle then burst into flames.
The motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The identities of those involved have not been released.
Shawn Kitzmiller, who works nearby at Guaranteed Carburetors & Fuel Injection, recorded video of the crash scene.
