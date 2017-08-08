Man accused of killing school crossing guard in Clearwater expected to make plea deal

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) —The man accused of killing a crossing guard in a hit-and-run accident at a busy Clearwater intersection will make a plea deal today in court.

Julious Johnson is accused of running a red light at Gulf to Bay and Belcher Road in 2014 and killing 70-year-old Doug Carey. Carey had been a crossing guard in Pinellas County for four years. Before that, he was a member of the Clearwater Police Department for 22 years.

Police say Carey died instantly.

Red light cameras captured the entire incident. Police say the recording shows Johnson running the red light, hitting another car and then striking Carey. Police say he left the scene and even left his two daughters in the car.

Police eventually found and arrested Johnson.

He faces many charges, including vehicular homicide.

