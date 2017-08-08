Legendary country artist Glen Campbell dies at 81

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows singer Glen Campbell performing during his Goodbye Tour in Little Rock, Ark. Campbell is releasing his final studio album, which was recorded shortly after his Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis in 2011. The record label, Universal Music Enterprises, announced Friday, April 14, 2017, that the album, “Adios,” will be released on June 9. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, file)

NASHVILLE (WFLA) — Legendary country music star Glen Campbell has died at the age of 81.

The country singer’s official website posted this message Tuesday confirming the death:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease”

Campbell was born in Arkansas in 1936. He formed his band “The Western Wranglers” in 1958 before moving to Los Angeles in 1960.

During his time in LA, Campbell played with other legendary artists like Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

His first single, “Turn Around, Look At Me,” was released in December of 1961, followed by his debut album release in 1962.

Campbell is a 10-time Grammy Award winner and has been inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Musician’s Hall of Fame.

