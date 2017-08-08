Guard fatally crushed by falling gate at Miami fairgrounds

MIAMI (AP) – Authorities say a security guard has been crushed to death by a falling gate at the fairgrounds near Miami.
Miami-Dade police spokeswoman Robin Pinkard said in a news release that the man believed to be in his 70s was killed during an overnight shift at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Another worker found his body around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday and called police.
The man’s name hasn’t been released.
The center said in a news release that “we’re saddened by the death of our longtime employee from an apparent workplace accident.” The statement said they are cooperating with the police investigation.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- WATCH: Driver caught on video ditching dog in Tampa neighborhood
- Pinellas teens’ deaths in stolen SUV captured on camera
- WATCH: Bucs players exchange punches at training camp
- Reward increased to $50,000 in Longboat Key hotel murder case
- Child found dead in van at Orlando day care
- Disney installs statue honoring toddler killed by alligator
- Alabama mom posts hysterical back-to-school photo