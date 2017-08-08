Guard fatally crushed by falling gate at Miami fairgrounds

MIAMI (AP) – Authorities say a security guard has been crushed to death by a falling gate at the fairgrounds near Miami.

Miami-Dade police spokeswoman Robin Pinkard said in a news release that the man believed to be in his 70s was killed during an overnight shift at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Another worker found his body around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday and called police.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

The center said in a news release that “we’re saddened by the death of our longtime employee from an apparent workplace accident.” The statement said they are cooperating with the police investigation.

