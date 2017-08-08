Florida mom drove to West Virginia with daughter’s body

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – A woman drove for two days with her dead 11-year-old daughter in her truck before hitting a guard rail in West Virginia, where authorities say witnesses saw her dragging the body into the woods.
The driver, 37-year-old Erica Newsome, has been jailed on charges of concealing the body of her daughter, Kaye-lea Plummer.
The Pocahontas Times reports that Newsome told authorities after Sunday’s crash that they left Jacksonville on Friday to drive to the home of the girl’s father in Buffalo, New York.
State Police Sgt. Herby Barlow told the newspaper that it was obvious the girl did not die from injuries in the accident.
The mother was jailed on $50,000 bail while investigators search for evidence in Florida.
