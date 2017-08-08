Child found dead in van at Orlando day care

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A child was found dead in a van at a day care in Orlando.
The Orlando Police Department said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Plymouth Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
The department reported that the preschool-aged child was found dead inside the van.
Authorities have not released any other information on the child.
Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Pinellas teens’ deaths in stolen SUV captured on camera
- Tampa mom who lost son to deadly overdose urges parents to have Narcan at home
- Reward increased to $50,000 in Longboat Key hotel murder case
- Disney installs statue honoring toddler killed by alligator
- Alabama mom posts hysterical back-to-school photo