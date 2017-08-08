Child found dead in van at Orlando day care

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A child was found dead in a van at a day care in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Plymouth Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The department reported that the preschool-aged child was found dead inside the van.

Authorities have not released any other information on the child.

Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

