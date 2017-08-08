Cheetos-themed restaurant opening in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WFLA/CNN) – Cheetos fans are going to love a new restaurant opening in New York City.
“The Spotted Cheetah” will be a pop-up restaurant that serves nothing but Cheeto-infused treats.
Cheetos crusted fried pickles, Cheetos meatballs and spicy Cheetos nachos will all be available, as well as desserts like Cheetos-Sweetos cheesecake and cheddar Cheetos apple crepes.
The restaurant will only be open August 15 to August 17.
If you can’t make it to New York, you can get a free cookbook online.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- WATCH: Driver caught on video ditching dog in Tampa neighborhood
- Pinellas teens’ deaths in stolen SUV captured on camera
- WATCH: Bucs players exchange punches at training camp
- Reward increased to $50,000 in Longboat Key hotel murder case
- Child found dead in van at Orlando day care
- Disney installs statue honoring toddler killed by alligator
- Alabama mom posts hysterical back-to-school photo
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.