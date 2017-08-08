Cheetos-themed restaurant opening in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WFLA/CNN) – Cheetos fans are going to love a new restaurant opening in New York City.

“The Spotted Cheetah” will be a pop-up restaurant that serves nothing but Cheeto-infused treats.

Cheetos crusted fried pickles, Cheetos meatballs and spicy Cheetos nachos will all be available, as well as desserts like Cheetos-Sweetos cheesecake and cheddar Cheetos apple crepes.

The restaurant will only be open August 15 to August 17.

If you can’t make it to New York, you can get a free cookbook online.

