Camouflaged driver is no prank, just study on driverless cars

Source: WRC

ARLINGTON, Va. (WFLA/WRC) – Motorists in Virginian were doing double takes at a van buzzing down the road that looked like it didn’t have a driver.

In fact, it was a test to see how the real world reacts.

Source: WRC

Virginia Tech camouflaged the driver to make it seem like no one was at the wheel.

But as you got closer you could see half a car seat and half a man.

According to the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, the van and driver are part of a study on driverless cars.

The uniform was intended to make the driver “less visible within the vehicle, while still allowing him or her the ability to safely monitor and respond to surroundings.”

A representative said county leaders were involved in planning for the study.

However, the Department of Transportation and Arlington police were apparently left out of the loop, with representatives of both agencies saying they were unaware of the experiment.

