Attorney: Tiger Woods won’t attend impaired driving hearing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The attorney for Tiger Woods says the golfer will not attend his arraignment on a driving under the influence charge.

Under court rules, Woods’ attorney can enter a not guilty plea on his behalf Wednesday. Any other plea would require Woods’ attendance.

Woods could still eventually enter a program for first-time DUI defendants. He would have to plead guilty to reckless driving and receive a year’s probation and other conditions.

His attorney, Douglas Duncan, said in an email Tuesday to The Associated Press that Woods will not be attending the hearing, but he didn’t elaborate.

Woods was arrested in May when officers found him asleep in his car. He had no alcohol in his system but told officers he had taken painkillers for his injured back and an insomnia medication.

