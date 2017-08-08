2 men rescued after boat sinks west of Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit deputies rescued two men after their boat took on water and sank in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

Utilizing the boaters’ GPS coordinates, deputies located the submerged vessel at a place commonly known as the “Dunedin Reef.”

Deputies said Mohammed Sameni, 26, and Nicolas Dudas-Szabo, 25, were both wearing life jackets and floating in the water approximately 50 yards from the submerged boat.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescue boats arrived to assist with the rescue.

Sameni and Dudas-Szabo rented the 18-foot Glassstream boat from the Pirates Cove Marina early in the day.

The men were anchored and fishing on the reef when the boat began taking on water and sank.

Deputies took both men to the Dunedin Marina.

Neither were injured.

The boat remains submerged and the US Coast Guard has been notified to warn mariner of the hazard.

The investigation is ongoing.

