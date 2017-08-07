Workers rescued from scaffolding on St. Pete building

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued two workers who were trapped on scaffolding Monday afternoon.
Crews responded to the rescue at a building on 1st Avenue South.
According to the agency’s Twitter page, the workers were trapped on scaffolding on the eighth floor.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Grief counselors to help Polk Co. students cope with loss of classmate, 6, found in pond
- 3 ‘prolific offenders’ dead after crash involving stolen car in Pinellas County
- Purse snatcher stabs woman, Good Samaritans, outside Seminole Publix
- 7 homes now condemned near massive Pasco sinkhole
- At least 27 cats found dead in Lutz home
- First-time mom dies days after giving birth
- Missing 6-year-old Lakeland boy with special needs found dead in pond
- Back-to-School: How to tell if your kids are feeling anxious about the new school year
- Beginning this morning, you can watch WFLA news on Great38 from 7-9 am