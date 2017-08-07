Workers rescued from scaffolding on St. Pete building

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued two workers who were trapped on scaffolding Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the rescue at a building on 1st Avenue South.

According to the agency’s Twitter page, the workers were trapped on scaffolding on the eighth floor.

Update on the rescue at 409 1st Av S. Both workers that were stuck approximately 80 feet in the air were removed safely by firefighters. pic.twitter.com/9fcXL71iD6 — St Pete Fire Rescue (@StPeteFR) August 7, 2017

SPFR is at 409 1 Av S rescuing 2 works that were trapped on scaffolding on the 8 floor pic.twitter.com/xgvDbCc0oO — St Pete Fire Rescue (@StPeteFR) August 7, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

