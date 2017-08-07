WATCH: Bucs players exchange punches at training camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Training camp got intense Monday at One Buccaneer Place.
During open practice, defensive end Noah Spence and offensive tackle Cole Gardner got into an altercation during drills.
In a video taken by our News Channel 8 sports team, Gardner is seen shoving Spence. Spence retaliates by throwing a punch at Gardner’s helmet.
Gardner then throws a punch back before being tackled by Spence.
Both players then continue to fight on the ground as several other players around them jumped in to try and pull the two apart.
