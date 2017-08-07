VIDEO: Man accused of stealing motorcycle after ‘Let Go’ meet up in Pasco County

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing a motorcycle during an arranged meeting through the Let Go app.

The app is similar to OfferUp and Craigslist, where users buy and sell items then meet in person to complete the purchase.

The incident happened Friday at the Jiffy Food Store on College Avenue in San Antonio, according to deputies.

Deputies said a man can be seen in the surveillance video taking the motorcycle for a test drive, but never returning.

Investigators said the victims did not have the suspect’s name or contact information.

He got away with a black 2014 Honda CB500RE motorcycle. The tag number is Florida tag 9045RD.

One victim, who wants to remain anonymous, told News Channel 8’s Corey Davis that they didn’t feel comfortable while interacting with the suspect.

“I felt there was something off the entire time,” one of the victims said.

They chose not to back out of the meeting in effort to not make the situation worse.

“I just feel like nowadays you never know and you hear all these horror stories about people pulling out guns,” the victim said. “It didn’t matter what we said to him, he was going to take that bike.”

Deputies say the suspect is a white man, roughly 30-years-old, 5’8″, with a large cross tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

“We tried to do everything right by doing it in a public area in front of a camera and everything like that and people also knew we were there,” the victim said.

Detectives say they’re seeing a recent increase in these types of crimes across the Tampa Bay area.

“We can just encourage the public to use caution when they’re using these online apps,” Pasco County sheriff’s detective Brian McGavock said.

McGovock suggests that sellers collect some form of identification from potential buyers before they test drive a vehicle.

The public is asked to call 1-800-706-2488 with any information about the case.

