VIDEO: Dramatic rescue of dangling dog caught on camera in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dramatic dog rescue in downtown Tampa was recently caught on camera.

The terrifying video shows the four-legged friend just dangling helplessly from a second-story balcony at an apartment complex.

“Everybody’s hearts were just racing and beating and pounding we were just so terrified this dog was going to fall to its death,” said bystander Terlisa Pery.

“It was terrifying,” Frank Ellison said.

Terror soon turned into panic.

“Dog’s lives matter too. They called 911 two or three times asking them what was taking them so long to get here,” Perry said. “Dog’s lives matter too. Y’all need to hurry up and get here.”

It’s a long way down from the balcony to the ground, and there wasn’t much time to waste.

“It would have fell,” Ellison said. “It probably would have been fatal.”

One neighbor threw down a bed sheet hoping it would brace the fall.

“His hind legs were what was holding him up there and he was bracing with his front paws and he was dangling there for so long and every time he would move everyone was gasping,” said Perry.

It was a long forty minutes of waiting until the dog finally fell to safety.

“I honestly couldn’t believe we caught the dog. It was like something out of the movie or something. I didn’t think that would happen to me in 100 years,” said Ellison.

“I was terrified, everyone was cheering,” said Perry.

No one could find the dog’s owner but its fan club was just glad it was okay.

“I’m just thankful that God placed them in the right place at the right time and they were able to safe this dog successfully,” said Perry.

A neighbor took the dog to a clinic to be checked out. Everyone believed the dog should be okay.

