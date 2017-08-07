Venice daycare worker accused of slapping 9-month-old

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Venice daycare worker has been arrested for child abuse after sheriff’s deputies say she slapped a 9-month-old child who was in her care.

The investigation into 70-year-old Cheryl Ann Bolton began back in April after allegations were made that she slapped the infant while she was changing his diaper.

According to an arrest affidavit, the allegations were made by another worker at the Child Development Center at Christ United Methodist Church on Center Road who witnessed the incident.

The worker claimed they heard Bolton say “shut up” and saw her slap the baby while changing him. The employee then notified the school’s director, who went to Bolton’s room to observe her.

The director said she did not see Bolton hit or shake the baby but did say Bolton appeared frustrated and was handling the child aggressively.

According to the affidavit, the school director took the baby away from Bolton and immediately fired her. Bolton later said she made a mistake and asked how the baby was, according to the director.

Photos taken of the infant showed red marks on his face, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bolton later admitted to investigators that she was frustrated while changing the baby’s diaper.

She was taken into custody on Friday night and has been granted supervised release.

The Department of Children and Families assisted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

