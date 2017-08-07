Tropical Storm Franklin could be hurricane Monday night

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) – Tropical Storm Franklin could be near hurricane strength when it hits Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula Monday evening.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami reported at 5 a.m. that Franklin’s top winds already strengthened to 45 mph (75 kph) in the northwestern Caribbean, where it’s moving west-northwest at 13 mph (21 kph) off the coast of Honduras.

It was expected to hold that course, making landfall at the Yucatan Monday evening, then crossing over the Gulf Tuesday on a path to central Mexico.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Chetumal to Punta Allen, and with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 140 miles (220 kilometers) from the center, Belize could feel the effects by late afternoon.

CLICK HERE: TO DOWNLOAD THE STORM TEAM 8 ‘WEATHER MAX’ APP FOR YOUR PHONE

CLICK HERE: TRACK THE STORMS WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Make sure to download the popular, free News Channel 8 WeatherMax App on your smartphone for real-time conditions, forecasts, radar tracking, alerts, and more.

« Back to News Channel 8 main weather page

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES