Tropical Storm Franklin could be hurricane Monday night

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) – Tropical Storm Franklin could be near hurricane strength when it hits Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula Monday evening.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami reported at 5 a.m. that Franklin’s top winds already strengthened to 45 mph (75 kph) in the northwestern Caribbean, where it’s moving west-northwest at 13 mph (21 kph) off the coast of Honduras.
It was expected to hold that course, making landfall at the Yucatan Monday evening, then crossing over the Gulf Tuesday on a path to central Mexico.
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Chetumal to Punta Allen, and with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 140 miles (220 kilometers) from the center, Belize could feel the effects by late afternoon.
CLICK HERE: TO DOWNLOAD THE STORM TEAM 8 ‘WEATHER MAX’ APP FOR YOUR PHONE
CLICK HERE: TRACK THE STORMS WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR
Make sure to download the popular, free News Channel 8 WeatherMax App on your smartphone for real-time conditions, forecasts, radar tracking, alerts, and more.
« Back to News Channel 8 main weather page
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Grief counselors to help Polk Co. students cope with loss of classmate, 6, found in pond
- 3 teens killed in Pinellas when stolen cars crash in high speed ‘cat and mouse’ game
- Purse snatcher stabs woman, Good Samaritans, outside Seminole Publix
- 6 homes now condemned near massive Pasco sinkhole
- At least 27 cats found dead in Lutz home
- First-time mom dies days after giving birth
- Missing 6-year-old Lakeland boy with special needs found dead in pond
- Back-to-School: How to tell if your kids are feeling anxious about the new school year
- Beginning this morning, you can watch WFLA news on Great38 from 7-9 am