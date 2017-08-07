TIA hosting job fair to fill more than 250 positions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport is hosting a job fair to fill more than 250 positions.

The concessions job fair will take place August 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board room.

Concessionaires are looking to fill the positions for shops and restaurants throughout the airport, including 60 part-time and full-time job for the new Terminal Getaway Spas, which are seeking 36 licensed massage therapists and 10 licensed nail technicians.

Participants in this month’s job fair include Burger 21, Starbucks, Cigar City Taproom, Panda Express and more.

For more information on concession opportunities available at TIA, visit them online.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES