Teen mom of buried newborn pleads not guilty

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – An 18-year-old woman whose newborn infant’s remains were buried outside her southwest Ohio home has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges.

Brooke Skylar Richardson entered the pleas at her Monday arraignment.

She was indicted Friday on charges that also include involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, evidence tampering and corpse abuse in the May death.

Bond was set at $50,000.

The baby’s remains were found July 14 in Carlisle, about 40 miles north of Cincinnati.

Richardson’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. He has called the teen a “good person” but hasn’t commented on the allegations.

The prosecutor alleges the baby was born alive about 38 to 40 weeks into the pregnancy and that Richardson “purposely caused” the death, then burned and buried the baby’s remains.

