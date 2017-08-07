Teen mom of buried newborn pleads not guilty

By Published: Updated:
Brooke Skylar Richardson, Warren Co. Jail booking photo

 

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – An 18-year-old woman whose newborn infant’s remains were buried outside her southwest Ohio home has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges.

Brooke Skylar Richardson entered the pleas at her Monday arraignment.

She was indicted Friday on charges that also include involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, evidence tampering and corpse abuse in the May death.

Bond was set at $50,000.

The baby’s remains were found July 14 in Carlisle, about 40 miles north of Cincinnati.

Richardson’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. He has called the teen a “good person” but hasn’t commented on the allegations.

The prosecutor alleges the baby was born alive about 38 to 40 weeks into the pregnancy and that Richardson “purposely caused” the death, then burned and buried the baby’s remains.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s