Stuff the Bus: Help St. Pete’s homeless children prepare for the school year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — There are more than 3,000 homeless children in Pinellas County.
Homeless children are not the only ones in need. 13 percent of families in the county live below the poverty level.
To assist these children who will return to classrooms this week, several organizations are collecting school supplies during a “stuff the bus” campaign. A Pinellas County school bus will be parked adjacent to St. Petersburg City Hall, 175 5th Street North, on Monday, August 7, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Supplies collected at this location will be given to schools in St. Petersburg for their students in need. All school supplies are accepted including:
- Scissors
- Ballpoint Pens
- Water-based Markers
- Rulers
- No. 2 pencils
- Backpacks
- Spiral Notebooks
- Glue Sticks
- Erasers
- Three-ring Binders
- Index Cards
- Notebook Paper
- Pencil Sharpeners
- Pocket Folders
For more information, please visit www.pinellaseducation.org
