Starbucks denies rumor of discounts for immigrants

DETROIT (AP) – Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumor that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on August 11.
Starbucks senior vice president of global communications, John Kelly, tells The Associated Press in an email that the rumor is “completely false. One hundred percent fake.”
The company also took to Twitter to shoot down fake advertisements promoting the so-called “Dreamer Day.”
The bogus ads promise 40 percent off any menu item for undocumented immigrants on August 11.
