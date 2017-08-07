Severe turbulence on American Airlines flight sends 10 to hospital

(WLFA/CNN) — This video was taken by a passenger on board the flight shortly after the plane shook and dropped on Saturday.

The footage shows the plane interior wrecked, as the aisle was cluttered with objects and the ceiling was splattered with coffee and juice.

The pilot apologized for what happened, calling the turbulence “totally unexpected.”

Passengers described the event as “terrifying” on social media.

The flight was en route from Athens, Greece, to Philadelphia when the turbulence happened.

In a statement, American Airlines said three passengers and seven crew members were taken to a Philadelphia-area hospital for evaluation.

The airline said all 10 people have since been released from the hospital.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD