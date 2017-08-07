Reward increased in Longboat Key double homicide case

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The dangerous killer who murdered two people at a Longboat Key resort is still on the run. Police announced the reward has been increased to $50,000.

The family of one of the victims has now hired a high-profile law firm to represent them.

Early Friday morning, surveillance video captured the killer walking into the Zota Beach Resort and making a throat slashing gesture.

Police say the suspect then murdered 59-year-old night manager Timothy Hurley and 51-year-old security guard Kevin Carter. The cameras then recorded the suspect walk out with a cash drawer.

Hurley’s family has hired Orlando law firm Morgan and Morgan.

“They want answers. They want to know how this could have happened. They want to know what’s being done to catch these individuals,” said attorney Matt Morgan.

Police have not released any details about how the crime occurred.

When asked if the family is considering filing a suit against the Zota Beach resort, Morgan dismissed it.

“Well, at this stage, we just don’t know all the facts and that’s what the police are investigating, so we don’t want to pass any judgment until the police has completed their investigation and all the facts come to light,” said Morgan.

Longboat Key police have been following several leads.

“The phone lines have been ringing steadily all weekend and I don’t expect them to slow down,” said Chief Pete Cumming.

“Anybody capable of committing this type of crime is a danger to everyone,” added Chief Cumming.

The town has also stepped up, offering thousands of dollars towards the reward money. This crime was a shock to this peaceful community.

“This reward that’s set up doesn’t indicate that we’re not receiving leads, its just an indication of how much this town really wants to solve this case,” said Chief Cumming.

“This is evil. This is horrible, and those two people deserve justice,” said former Town Commissioner Lynn Larson.

If you have any information about this case, call Longboat Key police.

