Portion of I-275 closed in Hillsborough due to dump truck accident

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a crash involving a dump truck Monday evening.
The accident occurred at Interstate 275 southbound between Fowler Avenue and Fletcher Avenue.
According to FHP, the dump truck is on fire. The driver got out of the truck is okay.
The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident.
Both directions of I-275 are shut down. Motorists should avoid the area.
