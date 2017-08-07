Police: Florida man strikes pole, leaves girl, 7, at crash scene

DUNNELLON, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man accused of leaving a 7-year-old girl at a crash scene is facing a child neglect charge.
34-year-old Joshua Adam Townsend was arrested Sunday in Dunnellon in central Florida.
A Marion County Sheriff’s report says a witness found the girl screaming and crying.
She told investigators that Townsend was taking her to McDonald’s he struck a pole.
She fell asleep in the truck while he checked the damage.
When she woke up, the truck was still running but the man was gone.
Deputies went to his home and asked why he left the child. He couldn’t give an answer.
The child wasn’t hurt. Her relationship to Townsend was not explained by deputies. Townsend was released on bond. Jail records don’t list an attorney.
