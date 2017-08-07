Police: Florida man strikes pole, leaves girl, 7, at crash scene

By Published:
Joshua Adam Townsend, jail booking photo

DUNNELLON, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man accused of leaving a 7-year-old girl at a crash scene is facing a child neglect charge.

34-year-old Joshua Adam Townsend was arrested Sunday in Dunnellon in central Florida.

A Marion County Sheriff’s report says a witness found the girl screaming and crying.

She told investigators that Townsend was taking her to McDonald’s he struck a pole.

She fell asleep in the truck while he checked the damage.

When she woke up, the truck was still running but the man was gone.

Deputies went to his home and asked why he left the child. He couldn’t give an answer.

The child wasn’t hurt. Her relationship to Townsend was not explained by deputies. Townsend was released on bond. Jail records don’t list an attorney.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s