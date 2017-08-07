Manatee sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered man.

Gregory Stidd, age 24, was last seen Sunday at a home on Marsh View Terrace in the River Strand subdivision.

Investigators say Stidd told relatives he might harm himself.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue or grey athletic shorts and black slides that have a white logo.

Gregory Stidd is 5’ 11” tall and weighs 200 lbs. He was driving a grey, 2003 Toyota Highlander with Florida tag number 9017VS.

If you see him, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

