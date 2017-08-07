Know the rules of the road when it comes to school buses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — School is getting back in session and many of us will be sharing the roadways with school buses.

Leslee Lacey sets us straight about the often misinterpreted passing law.

Unfortunately, many drivers are confused about the rule. The law states a driver must stop whenever a school bus extends its stop sign or displays its flashing lights. In general, it does not matter which direction you are traveling.

The school bus can obstruct view for a driver and a student, so all traffic must stop until the children have exited the school bus, crossed the road if needed, and the bus has retracted its stop sign arm.

The only exception is if a driver is headed the “opposite” direction of the school bus, AND there is a 5-foot median, a raised median, or a barrier that separates the driver from the bus, then drivers do not have to stop.

On all occurrences if the driver is heading the same direction of the bus, he or she must stop.

And if you think you can talk your way out of a ticket, no such luck. Local police will increase presence the first few weeks of school to help remind, educate and ticket drivers who may endanger children.

Parents are reminded to dress their kids in bright colors as it may be dark outside when they are walking to school or waiting at the bus stop.

