Human remains unearthed in septic tank at Florida home

NEWBERRY, Fla. (AP) – A homeowner having problems with a septic system unearthed an unexpected find when investigating the cause: human remains.
The Gainesville Sun reports that the remains were found by a septic repair company doing repairs at the Newberry, Florida, house on Monday.
Alachua County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Sims tells the newspaper that the remains were confirmed as human at a lab.
Sims says a death investigation is underway. The current homeowner is not being investigated.
No further details were available.
