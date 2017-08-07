Human remains unearthed in septic tank at Florida home

NEWBERRY, Fla. (AP) – A homeowner having problems with a septic system unearthed an unexpected find when investigating the cause: human remains.

The Gainesville Sun reports that the remains were found by a septic repair company doing repairs at the Newberry, Florida, house on Monday.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Sims tells the newspaper that the remains were confirmed as human at a lab.

Sims says a death investigation is underway. The current homeowner is not being investigated.

No further details were available.

