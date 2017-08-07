Hit song ‘Despacito’ becomes most viewed video on YouTube

By Published: Updated:
Luis Fonsi performs at Wango Tango at StubHub Center on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – The music video for the No. 1 hit song “Despacito” has a new record – it’s become the most popular clip on YouTube of all-time with more than three billion views.

YouTube announced Friday that Luis Fonsi’s ubiquitous song with Daddy Yankee has surpassed previous record holder “See You Again,” the song by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth from the “Furious 7” soundtrack.

“Despacito” became an international smash hit this year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The record-breaking video does not include the popular remix with Justin Bieber; that version has been viewed more than 464 million times.

“Despacito” is on track to become the first video to reach three billion views on YouTube. The video is also the most “liked” video on YouTube.

Top Songs

  1. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
  2. Strip That Down (feat. Quavo), Liam Payne
  3. Slow Hands, Niall Horan
  4. Attention, Charlie Puth
  5. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back, Shawn Mendes
  6. Believer, Imagine Dragons
  7. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt
  8. Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee), French Montana
  9. Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller), DJ Khaled
  10. Praying, Kesha

Top Albums

  1. Everything Now, Arcade Fire
  2. Descendants 2 (Original TV Movie… Various Artists)
  3. 4:44, JAY Z
  4. Atomic Blonde, (Original Motion Picture… Various Artists)
  5. Evolve, Imagine Dragons
  6. A Black Mile To The Surface, Manchester Orchestra
  7. Lust for Life, Lana Del Rey
  8. Moana, Various Artists
  9. ÷, Ed Sheeran
  10. Trolls (Original Motion Picture… Various Artists)

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s