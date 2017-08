Hit song ‘Despacito’ becomes most viewed video on YouTube

NEW YORK (AP) – The music video for the No. 1 hit song “Despacito” has a new record – it’s become the most popular clip on YouTube of all-time with more than three billion views.

YouTube announced Friday that Luis Fonsi’s ubiquitous song with Daddy Yankee has surpassed previous record holder “See You Again,” the song by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth from the “Furious 7” soundtrack.

“Despacito” became an international smash hit this year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The record-breaking video does not include the popular remix with Justin Bieber; that version has been viewed more than 464 million times.

“Despacito” is on track to become the first video to reach three billion views on YouTube. The video is also the most “liked” video on YouTube.

Top Songs

Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Strip That Down (feat. Quavo), Liam Payne Slow Hands, Niall Horan Attention, Charlie Puth There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back, Shawn Mendes Believer, Imagine Dragons Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee), French Montana Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller), DJ Khaled Praying, Kesha

Top Albums

Everything Now, Arcade Fire Descendants 2 (Original TV Movie… Various Artists) 4:44, JAY Z Atomic Blonde, (Original Motion Picture… Various Artists) Evolve, Imagine Dragons A Black Mile To The Surface, Manchester Orchestra Lust for Life, Lana Del Rey Moana, Various Artists ÷, Ed Sheeran Trolls (Original Motion Picture… Various Artists)