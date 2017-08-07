Headlines: 7 homes condemned near Pasco sinkhole; 3 teens killed in crash; Rain brings snakes to Florida neighborhoods

TODAY’S WEATHER
Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 90s with scattered showers and storms. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- 7 homes condemned near massive Pasco sinkhole
- 3 teens killed in Pinellas when stolen cars crash in high speed ‘cat and mouse’ game
- 5 injured when driver hits Disney World bus
- Tropical Storm Franklin could be hurricane Monday night
- Winter Haven police give Narcan to woman slumped over in minivan, 2 kids inside
- Teen mom of buried newborn to be arraigned in murder case
