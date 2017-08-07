Florida deputy OK after gunman fires shots at unmarked truck

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A gunman opened fire on a Florida sheriff’s deputy who was following him in an unmarked vehicle.

The shooting happened early Monday as the Orange County Sheriff’s deputy was following a suspicious car near Orlando.

Sheriff’s spokesman Jeff Williamson said in a news release that someone in the Honda Accord rolled down the window and fired “multiple” rounds at the deputy, who didn’t return fire.

The deputy wasn’t injured.

Williamson says the vehicle sped away with marked sheriff’s vehicles in pursuit. Four male suspects bailed out of the car near an elementary school.

One person was caught immediately and a second was arrested a short time later. An investigation continues.

