FHP troopers jump into Tampa Bay after man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers were involved in an incident near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Monday night.

FHP said a man was dropped off by an Uber driver at the south rest area just north of the Skyway Bridge.

Concerned about the situation, the driver notified law enforcement.

The man walked south from the rest area to the north fishing pier, where FHP troopers found him.

As troopers talked to him, the man fled to the water nearby.

Despite commands from troopers, the subject submerged himself.

Both FHP troopers entered the water and retrieved the man, who was unconscious.

The troopers provided CPR until EMS crews responded.

The man was taken to Bayfront Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

