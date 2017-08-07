FHP troopers jump into Tampa Bay after man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers were involved in an incident near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Monday night.
FHP said a man was dropped off by an Uber driver at the south rest area just north of the Skyway Bridge.
Concerned about the situation, the driver notified law enforcement.
The man walked south from the rest area to the north fishing pier, where FHP troopers found him.
As troopers talked to him, the man fled to the water nearby.
Despite commands from troopers, the subject submerged himself.
Both FHP troopers entered the water and retrieved the man, who was unconscious.
The troopers provided CPR until EMS crews responded.
The man was taken to Bayfront Medical Center where he is in stable condition.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Grief counselors to help Polk Co. students cope with loss of classmate, 6, found in pond
- 3 ‘prolific offenders’ dead after crash involving stolen car in Pinellas County
- Purse snatcher stabs woman, Good Samaritans, outside Seminole Publix
- 7 homes now condemned near massive Pasco sinkhole
- At least 27 cats found dead in Lutz home
- First-time mom dies days after giving birth
- Missing 6-year-old Lakeland boy with special needs found dead in pond
- Back-to-School: How to tell if your kids are feeling anxious about the new school year
- Beginning this morning, you can watch WFLA news on Great38 from 7-9 am
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.