Facebook Kidney Donor

daytimewebstaff Published:

We hear a lot of stories surrounding social media that are really negative but today we have something wonderful that happened thanks to Facebook.
A Tampa Bay area mom made a plea on Facebook to save her 13 year old son’s life – and a stranger answered the call.
Jamie Lemieux was born with kidney disease and has lived most of his life in Seminole with just one working kidney – and that one is about to fail. his mom Marcy hoped she could be a donor until doctors said she couldn’t.
They asked family and friends but no one was a match. Marcy turned to social media asking for help. She made a Facebook page for her son and posted that he needed a kidney.
Taira and Shaun Foster from Davenport answered the call. Taira got tested. She was not a match, but then she saw the post again and asked her husband if he would get tested.Shaun was a match.
Jamie will get Shaun’s kidney later this month. Tiara found she was a match with someone else and she will also donate.

From the National Kidney Foundation:
Over 100,000 people in America waiting for a kidney transplant.
13 people die each day while waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant.
Average wait on transplant list 3.5 years
In 2014, 4,761 patients died while waiting for a kidney transplant. Another, 3,668 people became too sick to receive a kidney transplant.

Please help Taira and Shaun by going to this website: http://www.gofundme.com/shaun-tairas-donor-recovery

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s