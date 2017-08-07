Facebook Kidney Donor

We hear a lot of stories surrounding social media that are really negative but today we have something wonderful that happened thanks to Facebook.

A Tampa Bay area mom made a plea on Facebook to save her 13 year old son’s life – and a stranger answered the call.

Jamie Lemieux was born with kidney disease and has lived most of his life in Seminole with just one working kidney – and that one is about to fail. his mom Marcy hoped she could be a donor until doctors said she couldn’t.

They asked family and friends but no one was a match. Marcy turned to social media asking for help. She made a Facebook page for her son and posted that he needed a kidney.

Taira and Shaun Foster from Davenport answered the call. Taira got tested. She was not a match, but then she saw the post again and asked her husband if he would get tested.Shaun was a match.

Jamie will get Shaun’s kidney later this month. Tiara found she was a match with someone else and she will also donate.

From the National Kidney Foundation:

Over 100,000 people in America waiting for a kidney transplant.

13 people die each day while waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant.

Average wait on transplant list 3.5 years

In 2014, 4,761 patients died while waiting for a kidney transplant. Another, 3,668 people became too sick to receive a kidney transplant.

Please help Taira and Shaun by going to this website: http://www.gofundme.com/shaun-tairas-donor-recovery