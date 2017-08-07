Doctor gets 5 years in prison for using misbranded drugs in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – A cancer doctor in Florida has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for using unauthorized and misbranded drugs for her patients.
A federal judge in Tampa on Monday sentenced D. Anda Norbergs to five years and 10 months in prison.
She also was ordered to pay almost $850,000 as part of her punishment. She had been charged with receipt and delivery of misbranded drugs, smuggling goods into the United States, health care fraud, and mail fraud.
Authorities say she used drugs from foreign and unlicensed distributors that hadn’t received approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration.
Authorities say her patients weren’t aware that they were getting less expensive, misbranded drugs.
She then submitted claims for reimbursement from Medicaid, falsely representing that the drugs were FDA-approved.
