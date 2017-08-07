Disney installs statue honoring toddler killed by alligator

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) — Disney has erected a lighthouse sculpture honoring the toddler who was killed by an alligator while playing at a Central Florida resort last year.
In June 2016, an alligator grabbed 2-year-old Lane Graves, who was playing along the Seven Seas Lagoon beach outside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.
The child’s father, Matt Graves of Omaha, jumped into the water to try to free his son. The child’s body was found 16 hours later and his death was ruled an accident.
Disney installed the lighthouse sculpture this week.
“The lighthouse sculpture has been installed to help spread awareness of the Lane Thomas Foundation, which was established to provide assistance and support to families whose children need organ transplants,” a Disney spokesperson said.
In the year since Lane’s death, Disney has made numerous changes to increase safety for its guests. It added signs warning guests of reptiles in its waterways. It also constructed a boulder wall along the edge of the lagoon.
“We find comfort that so many people continue to remember our sweet boy, Lane, and we believe the lighthouse stands as a beacon of hope and support for families in the depths of despair. We will continue to honor Lane and preserve his spirit through the Lane Thomas Foundation,” the Graves family said.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Grief counselors to help Polk Co. students cope with loss of classmate, 6, found in pond
- Purse snatcher stabs woman, Good Samaritans, outside Seminole Publix
- 7 homes now condemned near massive Pasco sinkhole
- At least 27 cats found dead in Lutz home
- First-time mom dies days after giving birth
- Missing 6-year-old Lakeland boy with special needs found dead in pond
- Back-to-School: How to tell if your kids are feeling anxious about the new school year
- Beginning this morning, you can watch WFLA news on Great38 from 7-9 am
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.