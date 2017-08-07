Choosing the Right Maid Service

With the back-to-school season upon us, you might not have as much time as you’d like to keep your house as clean as it needs. Here are some tips from Maid Brigade to help choose a cleaning service that is reputable and right for your home. For more information or to download a handy PDF guide that you can print visit maidbrigade.com/abc
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.