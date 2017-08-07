Alabama mom posts hysterical back-to-school photo

SALEM, Ala. (WFLA) – An Alabama mom posted a hysterical first day of school photo to her Facebook page on Monday.

Jena Willingham shared the smiling photo of herself, complete with mimosa, while her children unhappily look on.

Willingham said her kids are starting sixth grade, second grade and pre-kindergarten.

As of Monday night, the post had over 5,000 shares.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES