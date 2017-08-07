2 teens arrested for causing $2,000 worth of damage at Bartow High School

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Two 15-year-olds are facing charges after police say they spray painted graffiti at Bartow Senior High School over the weekend.
Police were called to the school around 6:30 Sunday night for a burglary and criminal mischief in progress, and found several graffiti messages spray painted on walls and lockers outside the building.
An officer found the two suspects nearby at Nye Jordan Park, sitting at a pavilion that had also been spray painted. The officer found a can of spray paint in a trash can near them.
Both of the teens admitted they went onto school grounds and spray painted the graffiti.
One told the officer they, “thought it would be fun.” The other said they were, “just being dumb.” Both said they didn’t think they could get in trouble for it.
The 15-year-olds were both charged with burglary to a structure and two counts of criminal mischief.
Staff at the school estimate the damage to be around $2,000.
