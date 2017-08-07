2 arrested for making meth in Citrus County home

CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were arrested for making methamphetamine in a home on Monday.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit served a search warrant at 7119 North Santos Drive.

A search of the home revealed home cooked meth and multiple items of paraphernalia.

Detectives found items associated with making meth and a “one pot” meth lab in the kitchen.

Investigators removed the hazardous materials from the home.

Homeowner Teresa Barker, 51, and her boyfriend, Christopher Walter, 32, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

DCF responded to the scene to take custody of a child in the home.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES