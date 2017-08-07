2 arrested for helping convicted Highland County sex offender avoid arrest

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were arrested on Friday for helping a convicted sex offender in his unsuccessful attempt to avoid going back to jail.

Gary Lee Ebersole, 46, cut his ankle monitor and vanished on July 31 in Sebring.

Ebersole was tracked down and arrested Thursday morning, east of Lorida.

Special Victims Unit detectives learned his girlfriend, Cassandra Littrell, 54, had been talking to him on the phone after he left.

Littrell was stopped Wednesday near the area where Ebersole eventually was arrested.

The sheriff’s office said she had just returned from Okeechobee County, where she bought non-perishable food, a tent and a sleeping back.

She denied talking to Ebersole and denied the items were for him, but the investigation proved otherwise.

Richard McGee, 56, hid Ebersole’s motorcycle and helped him get a taxi shortly after he cut off his ankle monitor.

The sheriff’s office said McGee knew Ebersole had violated probation and willfully withheld information when questioned.

Littrell and McGee are charged with failing to notify law enforcement of a sexual offender’s noncompliance, a third-degree felony.

Both were booked into the Highlands County Jail on Friday.

