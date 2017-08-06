VIDEO: Flooding hits New Orleans neighborhoods

NEW ORLEANS (WFLA) — Some neighborhoods in Louisiana have been hit with flooding caused by heavy rain.
Video out of one neighborhood in New Orleans shows people using a boat just to get down the street.
Up to six inches of rain fell in the area, and a flash flood warning was issued.
Emergency crews were out to help anyone needing assistance during the flooding.
