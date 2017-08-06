Sting to headline Florida Orchestra’s 50th anniversary gala

By Published:
Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Orchestra is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with none other than Sting.

This year’s anniversary gala will feature a performance by the 16-time Grammy Award winner and a three-piece band.

Sting is expected to play for 90 minutes, performing hits like “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” under the baton of Music Director Michael Francis.

“We have a true world star coming to make music with The Florida Orchestra,” said Francis, who grew up listening to The Police in England. “Sting is not just a rock star. He’s a deep, comprehensive artist who is constantly re-examining the world around him.”

The event, titled “An Intimate Evening with the Florida Orchestra and Sting,” will be held at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg on December 9 at 7 pm.

Tickets go on sale to the public on October 2. They’re expected to cost fans anywhere from $75 to $375 with select premium seats at $450. Orchestra subscribers will be able to buy tickets on September 25. The concert will benefit community programs and artistic initiatives.

For more information, visit floridaorchestra.org.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s