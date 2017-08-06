Sting to headline Florida Orchestra’s 50th anniversary gala

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Orchestra is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with none other than Sting.

This year’s anniversary gala will feature a performance by the 16-time Grammy Award winner and a three-piece band.

Sting is expected to play for 90 minutes, performing hits like “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” under the baton of Music Director Michael Francis.

“We have a true world star coming to make music with The Florida Orchestra,” said Francis, who grew up listening to The Police in England. “Sting is not just a rock star. He’s a deep, comprehensive artist who is constantly re-examining the world around him.”

The event, titled “An Intimate Evening with the Florida Orchestra and Sting,” will be held at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg on December 9 at 7 pm.

Tickets go on sale to the public on October 2. They’re expected to cost fans anywhere from $75 to $375 with select premium seats at $450. Orchestra subscribers will be able to buy tickets on September 25. The concert will benefit community programs and artistic initiatives.

For more information, visit floridaorchestra.org.

