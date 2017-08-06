Purse snatcher stabs victim, Good Samaritans during Seminole robbery, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An alleged purse snatcher is behind bars after he stabbed a robbery victim and two Good Samaritans who tried to help her, deputies said.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Rosanna Lynd, 44, was sitting in a parked car outside the Publix at 7880 113th Street in Seminole when Bobby Martin Watson, 48, walked up to her vehicle, opened the door and snatched her purse.

When Lynd tried to pry the purse from his hands, Watson stabbed her once in the abdomen and once in the left thigh.

When Christopher McMann, 44, saw what was happening, he came to Lynd’s aid and was stabbed once in the upper back, deputies said.

Watson took off toward Seminole City Shopping Center with McMann and another Good Samaritan, 31-year-old Travis Jones, hot on his trail.

Another Good Samaritan, Donald Rush, grabbed a gun from his vehicle and joined in on the pursuit.

The three men caught up with Watson and tackled him in the parking lot of the shopping center. During the struggle, Watson stabbed Jones in the abdomen, deputies said.

According to investigators, Rush was able to disarm Watson by holding him at gun point until deputies arrived at the scene.

All three stabbing victims were transported to Bayfront Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Watson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail after being medically cleared.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon/great bodily harm and armed robbery.

