Pasco superintendent discusses new school year concerns

Paul_Mueller By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As students across the bay area are getting ready to head back to school beginning this week, many school districts have been hard at work all summer—dealing with the politics of education.

In this week’s Sunday one-on-one, News Channel 8’s Paul Mueller caught up with Pasco Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning to talk about a wide range of issues facing his students, teachers and staff heading into the new school year.

Watch the full interview above.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s