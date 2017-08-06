NASA responds to job application from 9-year-old ‘guardian of the galaxy’

By Published:
NASA

(WFLA) – A 9-year-old sci-fi fan grabbed NASA’s attention when he sent them an adorable application letter.

The space agency was looking for a new protection officer, and in a job posting, they said they wanted someone capable of keeping the planet safe from “microbial contamination from other planets.”

The youngster, Jack Davis, a self-proclaimed “guardian of the galaxy” from New Jersey, threw his hat in the ring, and sent NASA a letter explaining why he’s perfect for the job.

“I may be nine but I think I would be a fit for the job,” Jack wrote.

He goes on to detail his astronomical background.

“I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see,” the 9-year-old continued. “I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black.”

“I am great at video games. I am young so I can learn to think like an alien.”

He signs the letter off with the words: “Sincerely, Jack Davis, Guardian of the Galaxy, fourth grade.”

NASA shared the letter on their Twitter page and attached their reply to Jack, which reads: “I hear you are a ‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ and that you’re interested in being a NASA planetary protection officer. That’s great!”

“Our planetary protection officer position is really cool and is very important work,” Dr James L Green, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division, wrote.

“We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school. We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days!”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s