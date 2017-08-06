More than 50 cats seized from Lutz home being monitored

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County’s Pet Resources continues to investigate after more than two dozen dead cats and kittens were found in a Lutz home on Saturday.

Animal Control officers found the cats inside the home on Lakeside Drive, along with cats and kittens that were still alive. County officials say several of the cats later had to be euthanized due to their health.

Now, more than 50 of the surviving felines that were seized are in quarantine and being monitored at the Pet Resource Center.

On Sunday, officials with Hillsborough County said the investigation is still active. Once it’s complete, the results will be turned over to the State Attorney’s Office.

That office will then determine whether or not criminal charges are necessary.

