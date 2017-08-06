Manufacturer says corrosion caused ride to break apart

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper removes a ground spike from in front of the fire ball ride at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Dutch manufacturer of a thrill ride that broke apart and killed an 18-year-old man at the Ohio State Fair says excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a “catastrophic failure.”

A statement on KMG’s website dated Friday says the company officials visited the accident site and conducted metallurgical tests.

It says the corrosion “dangerously reduced” the thickness on the wall of the beam holding a passenger gondola on the swinging and spinning ride. The company says the ride was 18 years old.

Tyler Jarrell died from blunt force trauma injuries after being tossed into the air when the Fire Ball ride broke apart July 26. Four people remained hospitalized last week, including one woman in a coma.

KMG ordered similar rides shut down worldwide after the accident.

