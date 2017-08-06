Man’s body retrieved from East Orlando retention pond

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Orlando Police are investigating a body found in a pond on the east side of the city. Police were called to the 400 block of Cadenza Drive, at 12:30 p.m., when a resident observed the man’s body floating in the retention pond.

Detectives spent the afternoon investigating the scene in the Azalea Park neighborhood. OPD found some items at the scene that appear to identify the man, but are working to confirm his identity. For now, police say it appears to be a drowning. However, an autopsy by the Medical Examiner will determine how the man died. Police say they don’t need tips from the public in this case.

Police cleared the scene around 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

